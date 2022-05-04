As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, CVRX's Director, Kirk G. Nielsen, made a $251,270 buy of CVRX, purchasing 42,088 shares at a cost of $5.97 each. CVRX is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Nielsen made one other purchase in the past year, buying $836,030 shares for a cost of $7.97 each.

And at Intel, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger who bought 5,500 shares for a cost of $44.58 each, for a trade totaling $245,184. Before this latest buy, Gelsinger bought INTC on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $747,289 at an average of $47.90 per share. Intel is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: CVRX, INTC

