Wednesday 5/31 Insider Buying Report: INVA, DRVN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Innoviva, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Alexander J. Denner bought 200,000 shares of INVA, for a cost of $13.04 each, for a total investment of $2.61M. Denner was up about 3.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with INVA trading as high as $13.47 in trading on Wednesday. Innoviva is trading up about 3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Denner bought INVA at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $4.85M at an average of $12.56 per share.

And also on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought $997,920 worth of Driven Brands Holdings, buying 42,000 shares at a cost of $23.76 a piece. Driven Brands Holdings Inc is trading up about 4.1% on the day Wednesday. Fitzpatrick was up about 7.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DRVN trading as high as $25.63 in trading on Wednesday.

