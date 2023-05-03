As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At FB Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 6,770 shares of FBK, for a cost of $29.79 each, for a total investment of $201,678. Investors can snag FBK even cheaper than Ingram II did, with shares trading as low as $27.36 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 8.2% below Ingram II's purchase price. FB Financial is trading up about 1.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ingram II in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Alicia E. Moy bought $201,180 worth of Bank of Hawaii, buying 4,200 shares at a cost of $47.90 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Moy in the past twelve months. Bank of Hawaii is trading up about 6.1% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can snag BOH even cheaper than Moy did, with shares trading as low as $44.20 in trading on Wednesday which is 7.7% below Moy's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/3 Insider Buying Report: FBK, BOH

