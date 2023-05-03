News & Insights

Wednesday 5/3 Insider Buying Report: FBK, BOH

May 03, 2023 — 02:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At FB Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 6,770 shares of FBK, for a cost of $29.79 each, for a total investment of $201,678. Investors can snag FBK even cheaper than Ingram II did, with shares trading as low as $27.36 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 8.2% below Ingram II's purchase price. FB Financial is trading up about 1.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ingram II in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Alicia E. Moy bought $201,180 worth of Bank of Hawaii, buying 4,200 shares at a cost of $47.90 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Moy in the past twelve months. Bank of Hawaii is trading up about 6.1% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can snag BOH even cheaper than Moy did, with shares trading as low as $44.20 in trading on Wednesday which is 7.7% below Moy's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

