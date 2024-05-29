News & Insights

Wednesday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: WAT, USCB

May 29, 2024 — 02:10 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Waters, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of WAT, at a cost of $332.90 each, for a total investment of $332,900. Investors can bag WAT even cheaper than Fearon did, with shares changing hands as low as $324.43 at last check today which is 2.5% below Fearon's purchase price. Waters is trading off about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Fearon in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased $88,076 worth of USCB Financial Holdings, purchasing 7,271 shares at a cost of $12.11 each. Before this latest buy, Anderson purchased USCB on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $598,162 at an average of $11.60 per share. USCB Financial Holdings is trading off about 1% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to buy USCB at a price even lower than Anderson did, with shares changing hands as low as $11.93 at last check today -- that's 1.5% below Anderson's purchase price.

