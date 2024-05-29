As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Oxford Lane Capital's President, Saul B. Rosenthal, made a $25.00M buy of OXLC, purchasing 4,630,000 shares at a cost of $5.40 each. Thus far Rosenthal is down about 0.7% on the buy, with the stock changing hands as low as $5.36 in trading on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital is trading off about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Rosenthal in the past year.

And at Offerpad Solutions, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Brian Bair who purchased 41,632 shares for a cost of $5.46 each, for a total investment of $227,109. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bair in the past twelve months. Offerpad Solutions is trading off about 2.4% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: OXLC, OPAD

