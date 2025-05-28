Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings' Director, Neil E. De Crescenzo, made a $853,560 buy of CCCS, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $8.54 each. De Crescenzo was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CCCS trading as high as $8.88 at last check today. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, De Crescenzo made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.22M shares for a cost of $12.16 each.

And also on Friday, Director Richard Campbell-breeden bought $307,500 worth of ARQ, buying 75,000 shares at a cost of $4.10 a piece. ARQ is trading up about 4.8% on the day Wednesday. Campbell-breeden was up about 24.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ARQ trading as high as $5.11 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: CCCS, ARQ

