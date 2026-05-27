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Wednesday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: ROCK, INTU

May 27, 2026 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Gibraltar Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO William T. Bosway purchased 19,735 shares of ROCK, for a cost of $37.44 each, for a total investment of $738,833. So far Bosway is in the green, up about 6.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $39.71. Gibraltar Industries is trading up about 5.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Bosway bought ROCK at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $272,962 at an average of $38.99 per share.

And at Intuit, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Vasant M. Prabhu who purchased 1,750 shares at a cost of $309.52 each, for a trade totaling $541,665. This purchase marks the first one filed by Prabhu in the past year. Intuit Inc is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: ROCK, INTUVIDEO: Wednesday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: ROCK, INTU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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