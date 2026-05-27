As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Gibraltar Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO William T. Bosway purchased 19,735 shares of ROCK, for a cost of $37.44 each, for a total investment of $738,833. So far Bosway is in the green, up about 6.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $39.71. Gibraltar Industries is trading up about 5.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Bosway bought ROCK at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $272,962 at an average of $38.99 per share.

And at Intuit, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Vasant M. Prabhu who purchased 1,750 shares at a cost of $309.52 each, for a trade totaling $541,665. This purchase marks the first one filed by Prabhu in the past year. Intuit Inc is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: ROCK, INTU

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