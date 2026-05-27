Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MercadoLibre, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of MELI, for a cost of $1655.93 each, for a total investment of $993,556. MercadoLibre is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Aguzin in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Director Kevin Lobo purchased $641,800 worth of GE HealthCare Technologies, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $64.18 a piece. GE HealthCare Technologies is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. So far Lobo is in the green, up about 2.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $65.63.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: MELI, GEHC

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