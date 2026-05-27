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MELI

Wednesday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: MELI, GEHC

May 27, 2026 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MercadoLibre, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of MELI, for a cost of $1655.93 each, for a total investment of $993,556. MercadoLibre is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Aguzin in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Director Kevin Lobo purchased $641,800 worth of GE HealthCare Technologies, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $64.18 a piece. GE HealthCare Technologies is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. So far Lobo is in the green, up about 2.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $65.63.

Wednesday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: MELI, GEHCVIDEO: Wednesday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: MELI, GEHC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

MELI
GEHC

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