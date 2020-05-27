Markets

Wednesday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: NREF, TJX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NexPoint Real Estate Finance, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, President James D. Dondero purchased 12,900 shares of NREF, at a cost of $14.16 each, for a total investment of $182,637. So far Dondero is in the green, up about 20.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.99. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Dondero purchased NREF on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.24M at an average of $11.88 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased $160,432 worth of TJX Companies, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $53.48 a piece. TJX Companies is trading down about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Berkery was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TJX trading as high as $56.68 at last check today.

