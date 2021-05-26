Markets
Wednesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: PEO, CZNC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Adams Natural Resources Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 4,927 shares of PEO, at a cost of $15.71 each, for a total investment of $77,383. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc is trading up about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Escherich made one other purchase in the past year, buying $9,600 shares for a cost of $9.60 each.

And on Friday, Terry L. Lehman bought $72,500 worth of Citizens & Northern, buying 2,900 shares at a cost of $25.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Lehman bought CZNC at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $89,421 at an average of $19.65 per share. Citizens & Northern is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can pick up CZNC at a price even lower than Lehman did, with the stock changing hands as low as $24.05 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 3.8% below Lehman's purchase price.

