As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cue Biopharma, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 205,000 shares of CUE, at a cost of $3.47 each, for a total investment of $711,700. Fletcher was up about 10.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CUE trading as high as $3.83 in trading on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma is trading up about 12.3% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Tuesday, Director Franklin Myers bought $495,089 worth of HF Sinclair, buying 10,700 shares at a cost of $46.27 a piece. Before this latest buy, Myers made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $268,350 shares for a cost of $35.78 each. HF Sinclair is trading up about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. Myers was up about 6.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DINO trading as high as $49.15 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/25 Insider Buying Report: CUE, DINO

