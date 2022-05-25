Markets
CUE

Wednesday 5/25 Insider Buying Report: CUE, DINO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cue Biopharma, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 205,000 shares of CUE, at a cost of $3.47 each, for a total investment of $711,700. Fletcher was up about 10.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CUE trading as high as $3.83 in trading on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma is trading up about 12.3% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Tuesday, Director Franklin Myers bought $495,089 worth of HF Sinclair, buying 10,700 shares at a cost of $46.27 a piece. Before this latest buy, Myers made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $268,350 shares for a cost of $35.78 each. HF Sinclair is trading up about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. Myers was up about 6.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DINO trading as high as $49.15 in trading on Wednesday.

Wednesday 5/25 Insider Buying Report: CUE, DINO
VIDEO: Wednesday 5/25 Insider Buying Report: CUE, DINO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CUE DINO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular