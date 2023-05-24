News & Insights

Markets
HRB

Wednesday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: HRB, CLMB

May 24, 2023 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, H & R Block's Director, Richard A. Johnson, made a $295,380 buy of HRB, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $29.54 a piece. H & R Block, Inc. is trading up about 3.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Climb Global Solutions, there was insider buying on Monday, by Jeffrey Richart Geygan who purchased 5,148 shares at a cost of $49.48 each, for a total investment of $254,714. This purchase marks the first one filed by Geygan in the past year. Climb Global Solutions is trading off about 2.8% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: HRB, CLMB
VIDEO: Wednesday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: HRB, CLMB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRB
CLMB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.