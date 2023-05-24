As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, H & R Block's Director, Richard A. Johnson, made a $295,380 buy of HRB, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $29.54 a piece. H & R Block, Inc. is trading up about 3.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Climb Global Solutions, there was insider buying on Monday, by Jeffrey Richart Geygan who purchased 5,148 shares at a cost of $49.48 each, for a total investment of $254,714. This purchase marks the first one filed by Geygan in the past year. Climb Global Solutions is trading off about 2.8% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: HRB, CLMB

