As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Bioventus' Director, John A. Bartholdson, made a $2.57M buy of BVS, purchasing 1,315,673 shares at a cost of $1.96 each. Bartholdson was up about 32.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BVS trading as high as $2.59 at last check today. Bioventus is trading down about 5.8% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bartholdson in the past year.

And at Origin Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Risk Officer Jim Crotwell who purchased 15,475 shares at a cost of $29.97 each, for a trade totaling $463,786. Origin Bancorp is trading down about 4% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: BVS, OBK

