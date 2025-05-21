Wednesday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: BETR, ALIT

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Better Home & Finance Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Prabhu Narasimhan purchased 42,352 shares of BETR, at a cost of $14.10 each, for a total investment of $597,163. Bargain hunters can buy BETR at a price even lower than Narasimhan did, with the stock trading as low as $13.40 at last check today -- that's 5.0% below Narasimhan's purchase price. Better Home & Finance Holding is trading up about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.

And at Alight, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director David D. Guilmette who purchased 50,000 shares for a cost of $5.69 each, for a trade totaling $284,645. Alight is trading up about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab ALIT even cheaper than Guilmette did, with shares trading as low as $5.63 at last check today -- that's 1.1% under Guilmette's purchase price.

