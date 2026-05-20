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Wednesday 5/20 Insider Buying Report: DRS, UUU

May 20, 2026 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Leonardo DRS, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 25,000 shares of DRS, for a cost of $42.77 each, for a total investment of $1.07M. So far Jeffery III is in the green, up about 2.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $44.00. Leonardo DRS is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday.

And on Friday, Milton C. Ault III bought $1.06M worth of Universal Safety Products, buying 185,000 shares at a cost of $5.75 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ault III bought UUU on 27 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.46M at an average of $5.49 per share. Universal Safety Products is trading down about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. Ault III was up about 14.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UUU trading as high as $6.59 at last check today.

Wednesday 5/20 Insider Buying Report: DRS, UUUVIDEO: Wednesday 5/20 Insider Buying Report: DRS, UUU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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