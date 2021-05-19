Wednesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: PFX, TLIS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Phenixfin's Chairman & Chief Exec. Officer, David A. Lorber, made a $337,290 buy of PFX, purchasing 8,800 shares at a cost of $38.33 each. So far Lorber is in the green, up about 1.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.79. Phenixfin is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.

And at Talis Biomedical, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Randal W. Scott who bought 20,000 shares at a cost of $10.13 each, for a trade totaling $202,650. Before this latest buy, Scott made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $5M shares at a cost of $16.00 each. Talis Biomedical is trading off about 4.9% on the day Wednesday. Scott was up about 8.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TLIS trading as high as $11.01 at last check today.

