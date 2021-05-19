Markets
Wednesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: NPO, LFMD

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, EnPro Industries' Director, Thomas M. Botts, made a $199,780 purchase of NPO, buying 2,137 shares at a cost of $93.49 a piece. Bargain hunters can buy NPO at a price even lower than Botts did, with shares trading as low as $89.09 at last check today which is 4.7% below Botts's purchase price. EnPro Industries is trading down about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Botts in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Chief Business Officer Corey Deutsch bought $199,470 worth of LifeMD, buying 22,539 shares at a cost of $8.85 each. LifeMD is trading up about 14.9% on the day Wednesday.

