Wednesday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: RILY, FTCI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At B. Riley Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chairman and Co-CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 50,000 shares of RILY, for a cost of $48.30 each, for a total investment of $2.41M. So far Riley is in the green, up about 8.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $52.16. B. Riley Financial is trading down about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Riley bought RILY at 14 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $37.33M at an average of $54.99 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought $1.23M worth of FTC Solar, buying 375,000 shares at a cost of $3.27 a piece. FTC Solar is trading up about 10% on the day Wednesday. So far Rodgers is in the green, up about 26.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.14.

