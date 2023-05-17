As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Health Catalyst's Chief Executive Officer, Daniel D. Burton, made a $499,594 purchase of HCAT, buying 49,050 shares at a cost of $10.19 each. Burton was up about 7.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HCAT trading as high as $10.94 at last check today. Health Catalyst is trading off about 1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Burton purchased HCAT on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $5.05M at an average of $10.87 per share.

And also on Friday, CEO Neal Lux bought $474,950 worth of Forum Energy Technologies, buying 22,000 shares at a cost of $21.59 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lux in the past twelve months. Forum Energy Technologies is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Lux is in the green, up about 9.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $23.55.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/17 Insider Buying Report: HCAT, FET

