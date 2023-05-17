News & Insights

Markets
HCAT

Wednesday 5/17 Insider Buying Report: HCAT, FET

May 17, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Health Catalyst's Chief Executive Officer, Daniel D. Burton, made a $499,594 purchase of HCAT, buying 49,050 shares at a cost of $10.19 each. Burton was up about 7.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HCAT trading as high as $10.94 at last check today. Health Catalyst is trading off about 1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Burton purchased HCAT on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $5.05M at an average of $10.87 per share.

And also on Friday, CEO Neal Lux bought $474,950 worth of Forum Energy Technologies, buying 22,000 shares at a cost of $21.59 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lux in the past twelve months. Forum Energy Technologies is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Lux is in the green, up about 9.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $23.55.

Wednesday 5/17 Insider Buying Report: HCAT, FET
VIDEO: Wednesday 5/17 Insider Buying Report: HCAT, FET

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCAT
FET

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.