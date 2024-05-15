News & Insights

Wednesday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: AKAM, LENZ

May 15, 2024 — 12:45 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Akamai Technologies' Chief Executive Officer, F. Thomson Leighton, made a $2.04M buy of AKAM, purchasing 22,000 shares at a cost of $92.68 each. So far Leighton is in the green, up about 2.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $95.14. Akamai Technologies is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Leighton purchased AKAM on 11 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $625,802 at an average of $90.21 per share.

And at Lenz Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director James W. McCollum who bought 31,332 shares for a cost of $15.99 each, for a total investment of $501,093. Lenz Therapeutics is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. McCollum was up about 0.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LENZ trading as high as $16.12 at last check today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

