At Waste Connections, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt bought 50,000 shares of WCN, at a cost of $152.24 each, for a total investment of $7.61M. Waste Connections is trading off about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Mittelstaedt in the past twelve months.
And at Millrose Properties, there was insider buying on Monday, by Darren Richman who bought 235,000 shares for a cost of $27.31 each, for a total investment of $6.42M. Millrose Properties is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.
VIDEO: Wednesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: WCN, MRP
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