Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Shift4 Payments, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Jared Isaacman bought 388,500 shares of FOUR, for a cost of $41.04 each, for a total investment of $15.94M. Shift4 Payments is trading down about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Isaacman purchased FOUR at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $33.93M at an average of $58.28 per share.

And also on Tuesday, CEO Frank B. Holding Jr. purchased $10.26M worth of First Citizens BancShares, purchasing 5,940 shares at a cost of $1726.82 a piece. Before this latest buy, Holding Jr. purchased FCNCA at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.62M at an average of $1651.84 per share. First Citizens BancShares is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Holding Jr. was up about 11.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FCNCA trading as high as $1922.39 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: FOUR, FCNCA

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