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FOUR

Wednesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: FOUR, FCNCA

May 13, 2026 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Shift4 Payments, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Jared Isaacman bought 388,500 shares of FOUR, for a cost of $41.04 each, for a total investment of $15.94M. Shift4 Payments is trading down about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Isaacman purchased FOUR at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $33.93M at an average of $58.28 per share.

And also on Tuesday, CEO Frank B. Holding Jr. purchased $10.26M worth of First Citizens BancShares, purchasing 5,940 shares at a cost of $1726.82 a piece. Before this latest buy, Holding Jr. purchased FCNCA at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.62M at an average of $1651.84 per share. First Citizens BancShares is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Holding Jr. was up about 11.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FCNCA trading as high as $1922.39 at last check today.

Wednesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: FOUR, FCNCAVIDEO: Wednesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: FOUR, FCNCA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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