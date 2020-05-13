Wednesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: UPWK, HOG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Upwork's Director, Gregory C. Gretsch, made a $5.40M purchase of UPWK, buying 542,996 shares at a cost of $9.95 each. Gretsch was up about 34.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UPWK trading as high as $13.37 in trading on Wednesday. Upwork is trading up about 7.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Gretsch made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.21M shares for a cost of $8.04 each.

And at Harley-Davidson, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chairman and Acting President Jochen Zeitz who bought 97,850 shares for a cost of $21.26 each, for a trade totaling $2.08M. This buy marks the first one filed by Zeitz in the past year. Harley-Davidson is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to bag HOG at a price even lower than Zeitz did, with shares trading as low as $19.34 at last check today which is 9.0% under Zeitz's purchase price.

