Markets
UPWK

Wednesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: UPWK, HOG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Upwork's Director, Gregory C. Gretsch, made a $5.40M purchase of UPWK, buying 542,996 shares at a cost of $9.95 each. Gretsch was up about 34.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UPWK trading as high as $13.37 in trading on Wednesday. Upwork is trading up about 7.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Gretsch made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.21M shares for a cost of $8.04 each.

And at Harley-Davidson, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chairman and Acting President Jochen Zeitz who bought 97,850 shares for a cost of $21.26 each, for a trade totaling $2.08M. This buy marks the first one filed by Zeitz in the past year. Harley-Davidson is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to bag HOG at a price even lower than Zeitz did, with shares trading as low as $19.34 at last check today which is 9.0% under Zeitz's purchase price.

Wednesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: UPWK, HOG
VIDEO: Wednesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: UPWK, HOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPWK HOG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular