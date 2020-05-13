Wednesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: MCY, TCDA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mercury General, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chairman of the Board George Joseph bought 29,883 shares of MCY, for a cost of $35.59 each, for a total investment of $1.06M. Joseph was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MCY trading as high as $36.71 at last check today. Mercury General is trading off about 1.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Joseph made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $2.94M shares at a cost of $38.93 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer and EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought $1.05M worth of Tricida, buying 35,000 shares at a cost of $30.09 a piece. Before this latest buy, Parker bought TCDA on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.80M at an average of $32.79 per share. Tricida is trading down about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.