Markets
AFI

Wednesday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: AFI, LL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Armstrong Flooring's SVP, CFO, Amy Trojanowski, made a $167,300 purchase of AFI, buying 30,000 shares at a cost of $5.58 each. So far Trojanowski is in the green, up about 8.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.07. Armstrong Flooring is trading down about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.

And at Lumber Liquidators Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Joseph M. Nowicki who purchased 6,274 shares for a cost of $23.94 each, for a total investment of $150,205. Lumber Liquidators Holdings is trading off about 3.1% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: AFI, LL
VIDEO: Wednesday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: AFI, LL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFI LL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular