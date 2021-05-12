Wednesday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: AEIS, CNP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Advanced Energy Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of AEIS, for a cost of $85.00 each, for a total investment of $497,250. So far Kelley is in the green, up about 4.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $89.09. Advanced Energy Industries Inc is trading up about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kelley in the past twelve months.

And at CenterPoint Energy, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CFO Jason P. Wells who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $24.06 each, for a trade totaling $240,600. This purchase marks the first one filed by Wells in the past twelve months. CenterPoint Energy is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday

