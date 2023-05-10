As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Civitas Resources, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Legal Officer & Sec. Travis L. Counts purchased 6,835 shares of CIVI, at a cost of $68.20 each, for a total investment of $466,126. Civitas Resources is trading off about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Counts made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $234,471 shares at a cost of $65.94 a piece.

And also on Friday, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought $253,441 worth of iHeartMedia, buying 88,028 shares at a cost of $2.88 a piece. Before this latest buy, Pittman purchased IHRT on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.65M at an average of $8.10 per share. iHeartMedia is trading off about 7.4% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: CIVI, IHRT

