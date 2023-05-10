News & Insights

Markets
ADC

Wednesday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: ADC, USB

May 10, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Agree Realty, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, John Rakolta Jr. bought 10,495 shares of ADC, at a cost of $67.85 each, for a total investment of $712,086. Agree Realty is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Rakolta Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $785,180 shares for a cost of $71.38 each.

And also on Monday, Vice Chair James B. Kelligrew bought $497,475 worth of US Bancorp, buying 16,260 shares at a cost of $30.59 a piece. US Bancorp is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday.

Also see:




The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADC
USB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.