As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Cleveland-Cliffs' Director, Ron A. Bloom, made a $424,875 purchase of CLF, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $17.00 each. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading off about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Bloom made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $506,095 shares for a cost of $20.24 each.

And on Tuesday, Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased $208,725 worth of Hawthorn Bancshares, purchasing 11,000 shares at a cost of $18.98 each. Before this latest buy, Holtaway bought HWBK on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $305,095 at an average of $19.68 per share. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. Investors are able to pick up HWBK even cheaper than Holtaway did, with shares trading as low as $18.01 at last check today which is 5.1% under Holtaway's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: CLF, HWBK

