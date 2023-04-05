As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Xos' Director, George N. Mattson, made a $72,100 purchase of XOS, buying 130,000 shares at a cost of $0.55 a piece. So far Mattson is in the green, up about 19.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.66. Xos is trading up about 8.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Mattson purchased XOS at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $306,722 at an average of $0.98 per share.

And at Simon Property Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Reuben S. Leibowitz who bought 506 shares for a cost of $109.33 each, for a total investment of $55,321. Before this latest buy, Leibowitz bought SPG on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $156,084 at an average of $98.85 per share. Simon Property Group is trading down about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. Leibowitz was up about 1.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SPG trading as high as $111.00 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/5 Insider Buying Report: XOS, SPG

