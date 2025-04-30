As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Texas Capital Bancshares' Director, Robert W. Stallings, made a $338,800 purchase of TCBI, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $67.76 a piece. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading off about 2.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Stallings in the past year.

And on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Richard J. McWhorter purchased $292,089 worth of Third Coast Bancshares, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $29.21 each. Third Coast Bancshares is trading off about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. So far McWhorter is in the green, up about 7.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $31.36.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: TCBI, TCBX

