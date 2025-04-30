Markets
MRTN

Wednesday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: MRTN, MTDR

April 30, 2025 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Marten Transport, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 20,000 shares of MRTN, for a cost of $12.88 each, for a total investment of $257,660. Marten Transport is trading off about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Bauer made one other purchase in the past year, buying $158,051 shares at a cost of $15.81 a piece.

And at Matador Resources, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Joseph Wm Foran who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $40.86 each, for a trade totaling $204,300. Before this latest buy, Foran bought MTDR on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.11M at an average of $51.87 per share. Matador Resources is trading off about 4.2% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to buy MTDR at a price even lower than Foran did, with shares trading as low as $38.90 at last check today -- that's 4.8% under Foran's purchase price.

Wednesday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: MRTN, MTDRVIDEO: Wednesday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: MRTN, MTDR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRTN
MTDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.