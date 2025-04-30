Wednesday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: MRTN, MTDR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Marten Transport, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 20,000 shares of MRTN, for a cost of $12.88 each, for a total investment of $257,660. Marten Transport is trading off about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Bauer made one other purchase in the past year, buying $158,051 shares at a cost of $15.81 a piece.

And at Matador Resources, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Joseph Wm Foran who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $40.86 each, for a trade totaling $204,300. Before this latest buy, Foran bought MTDR on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.11M at an average of $51.87 per share. Matador Resources is trading off about 4.2% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to buy MTDR at a price even lower than Foran did, with shares trading as low as $38.90 at last check today -- that's 4.8% under Foran's purchase price.

