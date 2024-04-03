News & Insights

Wednesday 4/3 Insider Buying Report: WBA, SPG

April 03, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Walgreens Boots Alliance, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, EVP and Global CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of WBA, at a cost of $19.38 each, for a total investment of $116,280. Bargain hunters are able to bag WBA at a price even lower than Mahajan did, with the stock changing hands as low as $18.58 at last check today which is 4.1% below Mahajan's purchase price. Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

And at Simon Property Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by Allan B. Hubbard who bought 357 shares for a cost of $154.19 each, for a total investment of $55,046. Before this latest buy, Hubbard purchased SPG at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $154,564 at an average of $121.90 per share. Simon Property Group is trading down about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy SPG even cheaper than Hubbard did, with the stock changing hands as low as $149.40 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 3.1% under Hubbard's purchase price.

