Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Avidia Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director James N. Ball bought 5,000 shares of AVBC, at a cost of $20.60 each, for a total investment of $103,000. Avidia Bancorp is trading down about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Ball made one other purchase in the past year, buying $80,656 shares for a cost of $16.13 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Director John Brust bought $100,039 worth of Greene County Bancorp, buying 4,121 shares at a cost of $24.28 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Brust in the past twelve months. Greene County Bancorp is trading down about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: AVBC, GCBC

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