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Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: AVBC, GCBC

April 29, 2026 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Avidia Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director James N. Ball bought 5,000 shares of AVBC, at a cost of $20.60 each, for a total investment of $103,000. Avidia Bancorp is trading down about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Ball made one other purchase in the past year, buying $80,656 shares for a cost of $16.13 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Director John Brust bought $100,039 worth of Greene County Bancorp, buying 4,121 shares at a cost of $24.28 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Brust in the past twelve months. Greene County Bancorp is trading down about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: AVBC, GCBCVIDEO: Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: AVBC, GCBC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AVBC
GCBC

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