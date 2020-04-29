Markets
Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: SMPL, EIG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Simply Good Foods, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of SMPL, for a cost of $16.88 each, for a total investment of $1.48M. Kilts was up about 5.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SMPL trading as high as $17.88 at last check today. Simply Good Foods is trading up about 4.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Kilts purchased SMPL on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $4.52M at an average of $21.90 per share.

And at Employers Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by EVP, Chief Financial Officer Michael Scott Paquette who purchased 7,500 shares at a cost of $29.32 each, for a trade totaling $219,870. This purchase marks the first one filed by Paquette in the past year. Employers Holdings is trading up about 6.5% on the day Wednesday. So far Paquette is in the green, up about 7.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.39.

