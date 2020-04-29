Markets
Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: EDI, ISTR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Executive Vice President James E. Craige bought 100,837 shares of EDI, for a cost of $5.88 each, for a total investment of $592,694. So far Craige is in the green, up about 9.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.45. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is trading up about 8.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Craige made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $334,500 shares at a cost of $4.46 each.

And at Investar Holding, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Andrew C. Nelson who purchased 9,054 shares at a cost of $13.50 each, for a trade totaling $122,229. Before this latest buy, Nelson bought ISTR at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $247,750 at an average of $20.65 per share. Investar Holding is trading up about 6.1% on the day Wednesday. Nelson was up about 11.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ISTR trading as high as $15.00 at last check today.

