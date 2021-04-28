Markets
Wednesday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: RAIN, BANC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rain Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 125,000 shares of RAIN, at a cost of $16.95 each, for a total investment of $2.12M. Bargain hunters can buy RAIN at a price even lower than Berger did, with shares changing hands as low as $16.11 at last check today -- that's 5.0% below Berger's purchase price. Rain Therapeutics is trading up about 5.8% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Tuesday, PRESIDENT AND CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased $99,413 worth of Banc Of California, purchasing 5,600 shares at a cost of $17.75 each. Before this latest buy, Wolff made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $115,000 shares for a cost of $11.50 a piece. Banc Of California is trading up about 1.1% on the day Wednesday.

