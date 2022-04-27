Markets
Wednesday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: TCBI, CLF

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Texas Capital Bancshares's Director, Robert W. Stallings, made a $421,200 buy of TCBI, purchasing 8,000 shares at a cost of $52.65 each. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Stallings bought TCBI on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $4.67M at an average of $60.60 per share.

And on Tuesday, EVP & President, CC Services Keith Koci bought $122,108 worth of Cleveland-Cliffs, buying 4,500 shares at a cost of $27.14 each. Before this latest buy, Koci made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $218,270 shares at a cost of $21.83 a piece. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading up about 4.9% on the day Wednesday.

