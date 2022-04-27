As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold's Director, Hugh Grant, made a $501,225 purchase of FCX, buying 12,300 shares at a cost of $40.75 a piece. Grant was up about 5.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FCX trading as high as $42.91 in trading on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is trading up about 6% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Grant in the past twelve months.

And at Delta Air Lines, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Greg Creed who bought 11,000 shares for a cost of $44.03 each, for a trade totaling $484,352. This buy marks the first one filed by Creed in the past twelve months. Delta Air Lines is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to bag DAL at a price even lower than Creed did, with shares changing hands as low as $41.81 at last check today -- that's 5.0% below Creed's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: FCX, DAL

