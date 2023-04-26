Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At PNC Financial Services Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of PNC, at a cost of $123.89 each, for a total investment of $123,895. PNC Financial Services Group is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday.

And at KeyCorp, there was insider buying on Friday, by Head of Consumer Bank Victor B. Alexander who bought 8,500 shares for a cost of $11.83 each, for a trade totaling $100,555. KeyCorp is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy KEY at a price even lower than Alexander did, with the stock trading as low as $10.51 at last check today which is 11.2% under Alexander's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/26 Insider Buying Report: PNC, KEY

