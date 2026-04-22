Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bitmine Immersion Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Lori Love purchased 701 shares of BMNR, for a cost of $22.03 each, for a total investment of $15,446. So far Love is in the green, up about 6.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $23.44. Bitmine Immersion Technologies is trading up about 4.7% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Love in the past twelve months.

And at City Holding, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Diane W. Strong-treister who purchased 119 shares at a cost of $126.36 each, for a trade totaling $15,037. Before this latest buy, Strong-treister purchased CHCO on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $56,572 at an average of $118.85 per share. City Holding is trading down about 0.4% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: BMNR, CHCO

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