As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Badger Meter's CEO, Kenneth Bockhorst, made a $258,573 purchase of BMI, buying 2,200 shares at a cost of $117.53 each. Bockhorst was up about 7.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BMI trading as high as $125.81 in trading on Wednesday. Badger Meter is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Bockhorst made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $502,986 shares for a cost of $152.42 a piece.

And at Total Return Securities Fund, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Andrew Dakos who bought 11,265 shares at a cost of $6.06 each, for a trade totaling $68,315. Before this latest buy, Dakos purchased SWZ on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $430,237 at an average of $6.02 per share. Total Return Securities Fund is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Dakos was up about 0.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SWZ trading as high as $6.10 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: BMI, SWZ

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