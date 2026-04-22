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Wednesday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: BMI, SWZ

April 22, 2026 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Badger Meter's CEO, Kenneth Bockhorst, made a $258,573 purchase of BMI, buying 2,200 shares at a cost of $117.53 each. Bockhorst was up about 7.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BMI trading as high as $125.81 in trading on Wednesday. Badger Meter is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Bockhorst made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $502,986 shares for a cost of $152.42 a piece.

And at Total Return Securities Fund, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Andrew Dakos who bought 11,265 shares at a cost of $6.06 each, for a trade totaling $68,315. Before this latest buy, Dakos purchased SWZ on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $430,237 at an average of $6.02 per share. Total Return Securities Fund is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Dakos was up about 0.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SWZ trading as high as $6.10 at last check today.

Wednesday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: BMI, SWZVIDEO: Wednesday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: BMI, SWZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BMI
SWZ

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