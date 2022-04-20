Markets
Wednesday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: LQDA, ZDGE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Liquidia's Director, Paul B. Manning, made a $2M purchase of LQDA, buying 392,156 shares at a cost of $5.10 a piece. So far Manning is in the green, up about 12.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.71. Liquidia is trading up about 3% on the day Wednesday.

And at Zedge, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Mark Ghermezian who bought 4,355 shares at a cost of $5.81 each, for a total investment of $25,300. Zedge Inc is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Ghermezian was up about 5.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ZDGE trading as high as $6.11 at last check today.

