Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cannae Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Barry B. Moullet bought 1,000 shares of CNNE, for a cost of $23.06 each, for a total investment of $23,064. So far Moullet is in the green, up about 9.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $25.22. Cannae Holdings is trading off about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Moullet bought CNNE on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $194,339 at an average of $24.29 per share.

And also on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Robert Michael Hayes purchased $15,499 worth of Sharps Technology, purchasing 7,000 shares at a cost of $2.21 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hayes in the past twelve months. Sharps Technology is trading down about 6% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: CNNE, STSS

