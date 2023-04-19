Markets
Wednesday 4/19 Insider Buying Report: DAL, AKAM

April 19, 2023 — 11:13 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Delta Air Lines's Director, David S. Taylor, made a $167,805 purchase of DAL, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $33.56 a piece. So far Taylor is in the green, up about 6.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $35.62. Delta Air Lines is trading down about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Taylor made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $293,100 shares at a cost of $29.31 each.

And at Akamai Technologies, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer F. Thomson Leighton who purchased 603 shares for a cost of $82.94 each, for a trade totaling $50,015. Before this latest buy, Leighton bought AKAM at 36 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $2.00M at an average of $81.14 per share. Akamai Technologies is trading down about 0.2% on the day Wednesday.

