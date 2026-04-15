As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Annexon, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, William H. Carson purchased 8,000 shares of ANNX, for a cost of $6.20 each, for a total investment of $49,600. Annexon is trading up about 6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Carson purchased ANNX at 8 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $138,729 at an average of $3.77 per share.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel purchased $30,260 worth of Exzeo Group, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $15.13 a piece. Before this latest buy, Patel bought XZO at 11 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.41M at an average of $19.02 per share. Exzeo Group is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Patel is in the green, up about 8.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.45.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: ANNX, XZO

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