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ANNX

Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: ANNX, XZO

April 15, 2026 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Annexon, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, William H. Carson purchased 8,000 shares of ANNX, for a cost of $6.20 each, for a total investment of $49,600. Annexon is trading up about 6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Carson purchased ANNX at 8 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $138,729 at an average of $3.77 per share.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel purchased $30,260 worth of Exzeo Group, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $15.13 a piece. Before this latest buy, Patel bought XZO at 11 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.41M at an average of $19.02 per share. Exzeo Group is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Patel is in the green, up about 8.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.45.

Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: ANNX, XZOVIDEO: Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: ANNX, XZO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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ANNX
XZO

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