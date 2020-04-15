Markets
TREC

Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: TREC, UUUU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Trecora Resources' CEO, Patrick D. Quarles, made a $38,538 purchase of TREC, buying 7,349 shares at a cost of $5.24 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up TREC at a price even lower than Quarles did, with the stock trading as low as $4.93 at last check today which is 6.0% below Quarles's purchase price. Trecora Resources is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Quarles purchased TREC at 9 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $674,531 at an average of $8.99 per share.

And at Energy Fuels, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Robert W. Kirkwood who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $1.28 each, for a trade totaling $12,800. Energy Fuels Inc is trading up about 3.6% on the day Wednesday. Kirkwood was up about 25.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UUUU trading as high as $1.61 at last check today.

Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: TREC, UUUU
VIDEO: Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: TREC, UUUU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TREC UUUU

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular