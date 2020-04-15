Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: PRSP, WTTR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Perspecta's Director, Philip O. Nolan, made a $97,217 buy of PRSP, purchasing 4,856 shares at a cost of $20.02 a piece. Bargain hunters can grab PRSP even cheaper than Nolan did, with the stock changing hands as low as $19.29 at last check today -- that's 3.6% under Nolan's purchase price. Perspecta is trading off about 3.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Nolan purchased PRSP at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $401,796 at an average of $22.67 per share.

And also on Monday, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased $49,963 worth of Select Energy Services, purchasing 14,524 shares at a cost of $3.44 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Ladhani in the past year. Select Energy Services is trading down about 6.6% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.