RAPT

Wednesday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: RAPT, EIGR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At RAPT Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Wendye Robbins purchased 1,400 shares of RAPT, at a cost of $21.07 each, for a total investment of $29,505. RAPT Therapeutics Inc is trading up about 15% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Robbins bought RAPT at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $190,555 at an average of $24.59 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased $21,220 worth of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, purchasing 2,500 shares at a cost of $8.49 a piece. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc is trading up about 4.8% on the day Wednesday.

