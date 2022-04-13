Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Delcath Systems' Chief Operating Officer, John Purpura, made a $32,950 purchase of DCTH, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $6.59 a piece. Delcath Systems is trading off about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Purpura made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $37,680 shares for a cost of $9.42 a piece.

And on Friday, Joseph R. Nerges purchased $18,318 worth of CSPI, purchasing 2,491 shares at a cost of $7.35 a piece. Before this latest buy, Nerges purchased CSPI on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $57,582 at an average of $8.54 per share. CSPI is trading off about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. Investors are able to buy CSPI even cheaper than Nerges did, with the stock trading as low as $7.03 at last check today which is 4.4% below Nerges's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: DCTH, CSPI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.